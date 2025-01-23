PUCHHEIM, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 23 January 2025 – ELATEC, a leading global provider of user authentication and identification solutions, is beginning 2025 with a significant step forward in its global expansion strategy: the launch of its new office in Dubai. Operating under the name ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, this new location will serve as a dedicated hub to support the company's growing customer base and partners across the Middle East. The operations, led by Managing Director Carsten Hoersch, are set to drive innovative, secure, and tailored access control solutions in the region.Gerhard Burits, CEO of the ELATEC Group, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion: "Our new presence in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) demonstrates our commitment to strengthening relationships with regional partners and addressing market-specific needs. This move aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide secure, flexible, and future-ready solutions. The Dubai office is a vital addition to our global network and will act as a springboard for further growth in this dynamic region."The Middle East is a region of rapid development and innovation, and ELATEC's new office demonstrates the company's commitment to identification technologies that empower customers to deliver advanced solutions to their markets.With the launch of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, the company aims to foster closer collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, distributors, and other local stakeholders. This local presence allows ELATEC to address specific market demands and offer enhanced customer support and faster response times.Carsten Hoersch, Managing Director of ELATEC Middle East Trading FZE, shared his vision for the new office: "Establishing a local hub in the United Arab Emirates enables us to work hand-in-hand with our partners and customers, developing innovative solutions that add real value to their businesses. Our focus is on building trust, delivering top-tier support, and driving advancements in secure and seamless access technology tailored to the region's unique requirements."Hashtag: #ELATEC

About ELATEC

ELATEC is a leading global provider of user authentication and identification solutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative and future-proof access systems. Combining pioneering universal readers, advanced authentication software, and world-class service and support, ELATEC delivers secure, flexible solutions that transform access management—from physical access control to digital access management, machine authentication, secure printing, EV charging, and more. ELATEC's comprehensive portfolio of multi-technology readers supports more than 60 transponder technologies (including LF and HF RFID, NFC, and BLE) and is remotely configurable and updatable, ensuring seamless interoperability and adaptability to evolving market needs. ELATEC collaborates with OEMs, integrators, and organizations to design customized access solutions that enhance security, improve user convenience, and simplify management. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, ELATEC is represented at 19 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.elatec.com.



Suited Pictures (Copyright ELATEC): https://pixx.elatec.com/share/1737467969oJ4Vn0qvwbkLcf





