SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 July 2023 - DPR Construction, Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., part of DPR Construction's Family of Companies, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.With this announcement, DPR Construction is proud to join thousands of other companies committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.The UN Global Compactis a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principlesin the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."Being integral and indispensable is threaded into everything that we do at DPR. Our four Pillars of Global Social Responsibility (GSR): People, Planet, Partners and Philanthropy, are in line with our commitment to the UN Global Compact's principles. We are proud to be part of the global call to taking responsible actions in creating a more sustainable society and environment." said Richard Kimber, DPR's managing director for Asia Pacific.Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 Local Networks.DPR's Asia Pacific operations bring global, technical and construction expertise to the region. A BCA-registered contractor, DPR specializes in the commercial, advanced technology and life sciences markets as well as healthcare and higher education.Hashtag: #Construction #Sustainability #UNGC

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.