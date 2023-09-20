As the sun sets, prepare to be mesmerized by our water dance performance. A beautiful spectacle of 15 different water patterns spanning 60 meters combine to create a dazzling show akin to fireworks,6 performances per day. Synchronized with musical rhythms, water shapes, and laser animations, the water dance combines light effects, flames, and lasers to transform Flowing Lake into a kaleidoscope of blue sea life.
We warmly welcome everyone to Flowing Lake, where you can immerse yourself day and night in the Daily Blue Sea Life of Taitung, as well as take in Taitung's unique chill, slow-paced lifestyle.
For more event details, please visit the Facebook fan pages "Amazing Taitung" and "Taitung East Wave Festival."
