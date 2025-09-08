Shenzhen-Hong Kong 72-Hour Experience Pass

"This is not just a pass, but also a dialogue, a window, and the starting point of a career," said an official from the Qianhai Authority. The Authority hopes that this precise, efficient, immersive, and interactive approach can break down information barriers, enabling talented people from around the world to realize their dreams in the Greater Bay Area, a land full of opportunities.It is learned that the Shenzhen and Hong Kong governments will arrange customized itineraries based on applicants' backgrounds and needs and provide comprehensive support. This includes assistance with obtaining Shenzhen entry visas, guidance and services throughout the trip, and subsidies covering accommodation, transportation, and meals. Global elites can access the application form by just scanning the official QR code and complete the application by submitting it to the email address designated by Qianhai or Hong Kong.During the 72-hour trip, experts selected in the experience program will enjoy an immersive tour in Shenzhen and Hong Kong from three key perspectives: career, lifestyle, and opportunities. Activities include visits to top universities, sci-tech innovation parks, and world-class technology companies in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as strolling on the shores of Victoria Harbor and riding the "Bay Glory" Ferris wheel.This experience pass program, jointly launched by Shenzhen and Hong Kong, is a vivid example of the two regions working together to build a more internationally competitive talent system. In recent years, Qianhai and Hong Kong have enhanced "hard connectivity" by improving the interconnectivity in transportation, communications, and other infrastructure. In terms of "soft connectivity," they have focused on advancing the alignment of rules and coordination of mechanisms, removing institutional barriers such as cross-border public services and mutual recognition of professional qualifications. These efforts aim to create a "seamless" development environment for more talented individuals and enterprises seeking opportunities in Qianhai.The effort to attract global talent to the Greater Bay Area and encourage them to stay in Shenzhen and Hong Kong is underpinned by an increasingly comprehensive public service system and a business environment aligned with international standards jointly developed by Hong Kong and Qianhai. For example, the "Shenzhen Qianhai International Business e-Station" platform built by Qianhai provides integrated online and offline services, enabling "one-counter handling" of high-frequency matters such as cross-border notarization and talent introduction. It has become a key service hub for enterprises expanding overseas and for talent entering the Greater Bay Area.Today, Qianhai has become a pivot for connecting resources across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and a strategic platform for integration with the international community. Through innovation and opening up, it is writing a new chapter in Shenzhen-Hong Kong collaboration. By offering growth opportunities for young people from Hong Kong and Macao, creating development prospects for talented people from around the world, and building bridges for enterprises seeking global expansion, Qianhai demonstrates its unique value and boundless potential as a strategic platform for Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation.From the 72-hour experience pass to continuous empowerment from a comprehensive service system, Qianhai is conveying strong confidence and sincerity to global makers through its systematic and efficient service philosophy and actions. Here, there are not only vast development opportunities and the "key" to the Chinese mainland market, but also efficient and convenient service support, a more internationally aligned business environment, and a rainforest-like innovation ecosystem. Qianhai's appeal is prompting global experts to "vote with their feet," choosing to stay here and join the wave of innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.