Unveils How Cross-disciplinary Design Shapes the Vibrant Design Scene in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

From Catalogues to Commercials, Products to Spatial Design, over 40 Cross-disciplinary Design Projects Highlights the Creative Journey of Fashion Design

'Trends' : By showcasing collaborations between trend analysts and various disciplines, designers share their insights into how trends shape diverse design thinking, driving consumer preferences, and demonstrating the dynamic relationship among trends, heritage, and local cultural identity to create fashion-forward projects.

'Materials' : The vital role of materials in fashion design is demonstrated through a series of creative projects. The creative use of diverse fabrics, textiles, and innovative materials showcases how designers not only push the boundaries of traditional materials to create unique and sustainable fashion pieces but also bring a breakthrough to the industry and society.

'Design Development' : This zone is comprised of projects that transform initial concepts into tangible fashion creations and it showcases how multi-disciplinary designers interpret fashion with different facets by experimenting with prototypes in technical expertise and bringing a design from sketch to reality.

'Production' : The zone highlights the collaborative efforts between designers and manufacturers to preserve traditional craftsmanship, as well as emphasising the significance of efficient and sustainable production practices in mass. And the emerging needs for tailor made and inclusive design are reflected.

'Retail' : To create immersive and engaging retail experiences and understand how they complement each other to deliver a cohesive brand experience, this zone showcases the link between fashion design and retail, illustrating how designers create collections, delve into visual merchandising, store design, and the importance of branding and marketing to connect with customers successfully.

'Re(up)cycle': A series of creative designs with the transformative power of upcycling and inclusiveness is displayed in this zone, showcasing how good designs can contribute to a circular economy and promote environmental consciousness and inclusivity within communities.

Two Thematic Installations that Transcend Time, Space, Thoughts, Materials and Skills are Back!

Free Featured Public Guided Tours for Discovering Designers' Stories in the Fashion Creative process

'Re: Full Gamut' Exhibition

Date

29 November – 12 December, 2023 (Free Admission)

Time

11:00 am – 7:00 pm (Monday to Sunday)

Location

2/F, HKDC Design & Fashion Base, 270-286 Tung Chau Street, Sham Shui Po (8-minute walk from C2 Exit, Sham Shui Po MTR Station)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2023 - Design Spectrum, the public-facing platform of Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), which is sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is presenting a design exhibition titled 'Re: Full Gamut' from 29 November to 12 December 2023 at the new HKDC Design & Fashion Base in Sham Shui Po. Being one of the featured events at the GBA Creative Night*, the exhibition echoes to the theme to promote Hong Kong Design and foster potential collaborations among Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area) through showcase of the uniqueness and potential of vibrant design scene in the Greater Bay Area, celebrating the extensive collaborations and relationships among designers from different disciplines throughout the fashion design process.The Greater Bay Area is renowned for its vibrant and dynamic design industry, which has propelled the region onto the global stage as a thriving incubation platform for designers of all disciplines. In the 'Re: Full Gamut' exhibition, public are going to explore the interconnectedness of different design disciplines and appreciate the creative power in the design industry in the Greater Bay Area.* Sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (CreateHK)Curated by local designer Roger Wu and multi-disciplinary creator Vivienne Yu,continues the fashion journey after Design Spectrum's 'The Full Gamut' exhibition,aims to take viewers on a revelatory journey of appreciating Fashion by pulling inspiration from various genres, offering alternative perspectives and fresh approaches to the definition of fashion.Wu explains.The exhibition has six zones that feature over 40 exhibits by Hong Kong designers, designers from other cities of the Greater Bay Area, and some designers from Japan and the United States. The exhibits magnify the interconnectedness of design disciplines, traditions, and techniques, emphasising their cross-over. Each of the six sectors highlight a specific creative journey of fashion design as below:Received high praises at theexhibition, two design installations will be restaged inexhibition with 40+ design projects at the new HKDC Design & Fashion Base. To commemorate the brand Lee Kung Man (LKM)'s centennial anniversary, Westley Wong of Wholly Wholly created the unique thematic installation, whichwill be on display again. This installation showcases thebrand's evolution, cultural significance, and impact on fashion by presenting 100 LKM's signature cotton shirts dyed in 100 colours, each representing a year of the brand's legacy, together with the brand's iconic 'golden deer' neon signage.Another collaborative installation to be restaged in the exhibition,created by designers Wai Tang, Noel Chu, Stephen Liang and Violet Foo, blurs the boundaries between fashion and architecture design. This multi-layered installation presents a wedding dress form representing the design process, incorporating metaphor, form, structure, and facet elements. The dress is deliberately inverted to offer visitors a unique experience to explore what is tangible and what is speculative by looking into the reflection.Free guided tours will be available to the public during the exhibition on 2 and 9 December, 2023 (each with three slots at 11:30 am – 12:15 pm / 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm / 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm respectively), taking the public to explore the six creative journeys of fashion industry and examine the intricate relationships among different design disciplines within the design spectrum from different angles.Hashtag: #HKDC #DesignSpectrum

About Design Spectrum

Design Spectrum is an initiative organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to foster a good design culture in the community. Design Spectrum features year-round exhibitions, exchanges, design appreciation and other promotion programmes to cultivate a creative atmosphere, while nurturing local creative capital. It serves as a unique public face for HKDC to strengthen linkages with the community and partners locally, in other cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, ASEAN cities and overseas, and contributes towards creative and cultural tourism.



(Website: www.designspectrum.hk )



About Exhibition Curator Roger Wu

In 2022, Roger curated the Beyond Territories – Made . Make . Making – Hong Kong Institute of Architects' Urbanism and Architecture Exhibition for Excellence* to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The exhibition was shown in Hangzhou, Beijing, New York and Hong Kong. Roger was also the Chief Curator of the 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism\Architecture (Hong Kong)*. Roger is actively involved in both the Royal Institute of British Architect (RIBA), where he is a member of the Membership Board Committee, and The Hong Kong Institute of Architects (HKIA), where he is a member of the Heritage & Conservation and Planning and Urban Design Committees. Roger is currently lecturing in The University of Hong Kong's MSc in Conservation and HKU Space's MA in Art and Cultural Enterprise. Roger has lectured at architectural schools in universities across the UK and taught design studios at the School of Architecture, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, as an Adjunct Associate Professor.



Born in Hong Kong and raised in the UK, Roger has worked as an architect for a number of practices in both markets on large-scale master planning, commercial and mixed-use developments in countries and regions ranging from the Mainland, Algeria, the United States, Italy, Russia, Turkey, the UK to Hong Kong. With extensive experience leading complex restoration projects in the UK, the Mainland and Hong Kong, Roger has put his knowledge, experience and interest in the regeneration of historic buildings, including Peter Jones, King's Cross Station and the Royal Military Academy in London. Between 2014 and 2022, Roger was the Executive Director, Project Development of Haw Par Music Foundation Limited (HPMF), a not-for-profit organisation set up to oversee the operations of Haw Par Music - a centre for cross-culture exchange through music, heritage and the arts based in the revitalised Haw Par Mansion in Tai Hang, Hong Kong.



About Exhibition Curator Vivienne Yu

A multidisciplinary creative with a background in architecture, education, and museum exhibit development, Vivienne founded Story Lab, Hong Kong in 2022. She has dedicated her interest to exhibit content development, interpretive planning, and museum planning for the past decade. Before founding Story Lab, Vivienne worked on residential, mixed-use complexes, commercial buildings, and other design projects in New York and Boston. Vivienne has worked on a number of international projects, including exhibition design and museum master planning projects in the United States and China. Apart from her practice, she has served as a guest speaker and reviewer at the City University of Hong Kong, sharing her experience and knowledge about museum architectural planning and design.



Hailing from Hong Kong and growing up in the US, Vivienne graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architectural Studies, a Master in Education from New York University, and a Master of Liberal Arts in Museum Studies from Harvard University. Since her return to Hong Kong in 2022, she served as a curator and designer for Henderson Land, designing a travelling exhibition hosted by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects to showcase one of Henderson Land's commercial buildings, The Henderson, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Vivienne is committed to delivering projects that support the transformative potential of cultural institutions and help raise collective awareness of current and emerging social issues. Her work focuses on educating the public, delivering compelling designs, engaging audiences and promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity in the cultural sector.



About Hong Kong Design Centre

A non-governmental organisation registered in 2001 and established in 2002, Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in advancing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia.



Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being.



(Website: www.hkdesigncentre.org)



About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise various projects, to promote Hong Kong design.



(Website: www.createhk.gov.hk)



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.





