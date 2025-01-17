HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 November 2021 - Established in 1963 and still expanding, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is ranked among the best research universities internationally, 39th in the World# and 7th in Asia*. As a pioneering institution, the University gathered a team of worldwide scholars and scientists, globally appreciated for its outstanding research in a wide range of disciplines. It is the centre of excellence for cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research with a global impact while making significant benefactions to society by transposing research findings into practical utilisation.













The University boasts an array of over 300 research institutes and research centres. It has also established many joint research units partnering with external academic institutions. CUHK has five State Key Laboratories, including Laboratories of Agrobiotechnology, Digestive Disease, Research on Bioactivities and Clinical Applications of Medicinal Plants, Synthetic Chemistry, and Translational Oncology. These state-level laboratories enable the country's most proficient experts and scholars to conduct leading studies and experiments. It shows a positive growth in the number of high-quality research output covering journal publications, creative and literary works, consulting reports and cases studies, scholarly books, monographs and chapters, conference papers, filed patents, granted patents and many others.





Taking pride in its culture of teaching quality, the University attaches great importance to teaching and learning, so that students can benefit from an education of the highest possible quality. Providing professional guidance builds students' emerging academic identities and wisdom. CUHK is here to help students realise their potential, develop their skills, and find the best-suited career opportunities.





The University offers a variety of study options to suit the different needs of students, ranging from the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Master of Philosophy (MPhil) to Taught Doctoral degree, Taught Master's degree, Postgraduate Diploma and Postgraduate Certificate.





The Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) at CUHK now invites the best and brightest students worldwide to pursue their PhD studies in Hong Kong. The Scheme covers the tuition fee, monthly stipend, conference and research-related travel expenses, lodging allowance, and also guarantee on-campus accommodation to support student's research studies, with generous financial support totaling up US$210,000.





#QS World University Rankings in 2022

*Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021

CUHK Graduate School