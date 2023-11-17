In addition to Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable brands, the Coca-Cola system in Malaysia manufactures, markets and distributes over 80 products including sparkling beverages (Sprite, Fanta, A&W, Schweppes), low and zero-calorie sparkling beverages (Coca-Cola Klasik, Coca-Cola Rasa Asli, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar),fruit drinks (Minute Maid Pulpy, Minute Maid Refresh, Minute Maid Qoo), teas (Fuze Tea, Authentic Tea House), and water (Glaceau Vitaminwater, Dasani). Coca-Cola has been in Malaysia since 1936 and today serves over 200,000 customers across Peninsula Malaysia and East Malaysia. Through its range of brands, Coca-Cola® Malaysia refreshes consumers across the country and through its programs and partnerships, the company aims to make a lasting positive difference in the local community. From recycling through partnerships with the Malaysian Nature Society, Reef Check Malaysia, Waste Management Association of Malaysia and Universiti Putra Malaysia; and working on water projects with Muslim Aid Malaysia and Raleigh International to provide access to clean water for more than 23,000 villagers in rural Sabah, to economically empowering women through its Coca-Cola Komuniti Usahawan program – Coca-Cola is committed to building sustainable communities in Malaysia.

