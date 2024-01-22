Established in 2001, HKU Business School is the youngest and most dynamic member of The University of Hong Kong (HKU). The School strives to nurture first-class business leaders and foster academic and relevant research to serve the needs of Hong Kong, China and the rest of the world in the new Asia-led economy. As a top international business school in Asia, the School engages leading scholars from all corners of the globe and they instil in students global knowledge with an Asian perspective. The School attracts top students from Hong Kong and beyond. HKU Business School offers a full spectrum of business education, and has achieved remarkable growth in faculty strength and research capability in the last two decades. The School ranks Asia's No.1 in UTD Research Rankings in 2021; its full-time MBA has been ranked Asia's no. 1 in the World MBA Rankings released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for 10 years. The School has well-established and strategic partnership with world renowned universities and corporate partners, providing market-oriented content, superior learning and instrumental resources for our students. To better serve our students and alumni in various cities and regions and facilitate collaboration opportunities with business communities around the globe, HKU Business School has established a unique international network that extends to Beijing, Shenzhen, Vietnam and Tel Aviv. The School is well-positioned to be a leading, globally-impactful academic institution of business and economics. HKU Business School is fully accredited by the European Quality Improvement Systems (EQUIS) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Visit us at https://www.hkubs.hku.hk/

(From left) Professor Hongbin Cai, Dean and Chair of Economics of HKU Business School; Professor Christoph H Loch, Professor of Operations & Technology Management, Co-Director of the Cambridge Centre for Chinese Management, and Former Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School and Editor-in-Chief of Management Science; Professor Richard Wong, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong, Chair of Economics & Philip Wong Kennedy Wong Professor in Political Economy, and Director of Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy; Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences; engaged in a panel discussion.

