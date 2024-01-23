The collaboration will aim to develop innovative strategies and design principles for optimizing heat transfer in athletic garments for athletic performance and body temperature homeostasis. The results of the collaborative research is expected to develop mathematical models to explore the design space of athletic garments that could help industry develop standards of a genuine sweat-wicking and heat stroke proof running tee.
The research will primarily focus on enhancing athletic performance and mitigating the risk of sports injuries, especially heat exhaustion, during endurance sporting events.
