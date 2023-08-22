Founded in 2011, Coda is the global leader in content monetization solutions for gaming publishers. We connect over 300 publishers, including gaming's biggest names like miHoYo, Tencent and ByteDance, to 10M+ customers in 65 markets through 300+ payment methods. Coda's flagship solutions include Codapay , our direct payments integration on publishers' websites, and Codashop , the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide. Coda also expands publishers' reach across super-apps and e-commerce sites through xShop . Backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, we're recognized as a fast-growing APAC company , Technology Pioneer , and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry .

