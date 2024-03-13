CloudMile Launches Information Security Management Solution Responding to the Growing Risks of Cloud and AI Applications

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on driving digital transformation for corporate clients and fostering business growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile supports over 700 corporate clients in business forecasting and industrial transformation. CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with over 60 Google Cloud professional certifications. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudMile is recognized for its expertise in Security, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Migration, Infrastructure, Training and Work Transformation for Enterprise. The company serves as a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and was recognized as the Public Sector Partner of the Year for the APAC Region in 2020. In 2023, CloudMile was honored as the Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for the Greater China region. For more information, visit https://www.mile.cloud/ or follow CloudMile on LinkedIn CloudMile Inc.

