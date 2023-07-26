Award for Taiwan Branch Recognizes Excellence in Teamwork, Organisation and InclusivityTAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 26 July 2023 - CloudMile, the cloud, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) provider, has been recognized as one of The Best Companies To Work For by HR Asia, noting the company’s cooperative, flexible, respectful, caring and stable working environment.
Award Honours Asia’s Top Workplaces
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is a programme that recognizes and honours organisations seen by their employees as among the best places to work in Asia. The award evaluates the quality of HR practices and the degree of employee satisfaction and involvement in the workplace. The award is open to companies from all over Asia and showcases organisations with outstanding HR practices and work environments.
As the economy recovers, organisations continue to place great emphasis on teamwork, employee engagement, care, and empathy for team members. These are among CloudMile’s core values, and the company has been effectively achieving these goals. This is why CloudMile’s Taiwan Branch was selected as an award recipient of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in AsiaTM 2023 (Taiwan Edition).
Why CloudMile Is a Great Place To Work
There are a number of reasons why CloudMile is a popular workplace with excellent employee retention. CloudMile is noted for a flat organisation with high trust, where employees can openly express challenges, and receive assistance without worrying about being blamed. On the contrary, more experienced staff will take the initiative to provide help, guidance and continuing education for other staff.
CloudMile's diversified and co-prosperous recruitment policy attracts world-class talents from different backgrounds, cultures and regions. CloudMile offers competitive salaries, benefits and stock options to its employees, who work in multinational teams and work with international clients every day. CloudMile also uses a flexible and secure interview process that respects the privacy of the applicants. CloudMile is a great company to work for anyone who wants to grow and innovate in the IT industry.
This is because CloudMile is committed to providing its employees with numerous opportunities for talent cultivation and career development. CloudMile offers management function growth programs, newcomer training, career counseling, interdepartmental rotation and overseas travel opportunities to help employees advance in their careers. CloudMile also fosters a learning organisation culture, where employees can join AoD (Area of Depth) virtual societies, technical book clubs, free English classes and get subsidies for technical certification exams. CloudMile boasts impressive achievements in professional accreditation and technical patents, demonstrating its excellence and innovation in the IT industry.
• Google Cloud Professional Certification: 150+ certificates
• Total professional licenses: 300+
• Average of 3 technical licenses per engineer
• Number of technical patents: 10
In addition, CloudMile is an inclusive employer, where employees are encouraged to be open-minded about culture, race, and gender. This is also reflected in the company’s hiring policy: for example, there is a very high proportion of female employees.
Award Ceremony To Be Held
HR Asia’s Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony on July 20th honoured winners of this award, including CloudMile. The event was organised by Business Media International (BMI), one of Asia’s leading business-to business media and event organisations. Read more about HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia awards recognition programme at: https://hr.asia/awards/taiwan-2023/
