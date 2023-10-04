Since 1960, Chinachem Group has been a leading property developer in Hong Kong, with a portfolio covering residential, commercial, retail and industrial buildings for sales and investment, in addition to operating hotels, property management as well as healthcare and elderly services. The Group actively seeks to make a positive contribution to society through its adherence to the 'Triple Bottom Line', a commitment that its activities will benefit People, bring Prosperity to the community and preserve the Planet. Please visit www.chinachemgroup.com/en .

During the launch ceremony, the management team of Chinachem Group urged citizens to join the "CCG Hearts" membership rewards programme and promote the concept of "Big Heart. Big Rewards". Participants can earn points by performing acts of kindness and making purchases, which can be redeemed for rewards.

The kick-off ceremony of the CCG Hearts All New Membership Rewards Programme was hosted by Dr. Bernard Chan Pak-li, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development, Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of The HK Council of Social Service, together with Mr. Donald Choi, Executive Director and CEO of Chinachem Group, to promote the 'CCG Hearts' programme and advocate for the practice of “Big Heart. Big Rewards” among the public.

