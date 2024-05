HOI AN, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Hoiana Resort & Golf launches "Summer Vibes," a vibrant campaign offering unforgettable activities withFeel the summer sporting vibe as the resort transforms with football-themed decorations, bringing Euro and Olympic excitement to Vietnam. Guests can enjoy live Euro 2024 cup matches, a lively beer festival, and thrilling entertainment, including football freestyle shows and contests. Families can immerse in sporting activities like Water Soccer.Hoiana Resort offers summer packages with complimentary breakfast, early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, and F&B vouchers. Enjoy event tickets, Premier Rewards welcome pack, and "618 Flash Sale" discounts.From July 25 to 28, 2024, thewill fill the sky with vibrant kites. Our Kids' Club offers diverse educational activities, while outdoor wet play areas, family pools, water slides, and foam parties provide endless fun. Families can also enjoy activities like kayaking and yoga for a memorable vacation.Sports enthusiasts will love our upcoming athletic events, including a Boxing Event with international fighters from August 2 to 4, 2024, and an International Half Marathon from August 31 to September 1, 2024. Hoiana Shores Golf Club offers exceptional golfing experiences with prestigious tournaments.Hoiana will hostfinalists, offering an enchanting journey and events at NOX Beach Club, including pool parties, Ladies' Night, and live performances.Steven Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf, stated, "Hoiana Summer Vibes 2024 offers vibrant summer experiences. We're proud to promote tourism with Quang Nam's support."Hashtag: #Hoiana

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.