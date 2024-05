Building the Backbone of Digital SSEA

Shaping the Digital Landscape with Versatile Local Support

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 - CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today unveiled ato enhance the digital network performance in South and Southeast Asia (SSEA).The unveiled additional 10 Tbps bandwidth capacity upgrade is built on CDNetworks' 100% network coverage in the region. Complemented by the strategic deployment of 10 local scrubbing centers , CDNetworks is positioned to maintain its leading CDN performance throughout SSEA.The upgrade will also leverage enhanced collaborations with over 80 local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to expand its extensive reach by building more Points of Presence (PoPs), aiming to surpass a total of 220 PoPs upon completion for the year, covering all ASEAN members, South Asia, and the South Pacific Islands. This considerable enhancement will ensure a robust CDN throughout SSEA, significantly enhancing the digital experience for businesses and consumers alike.the transformative potential of this upgrade for the digital economy in SSEA, highlighting its role in empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.Headquartered in Singapore and deeply rooted in SSEA for over two decades, CDNetworks is backed by a local support framework that combines infrastructure, local operation teams, and customized solutions to help organizations navigate the digital landscape.At the heart of its local operations are dedicated country managers, strategically placed offices, and a global support center in Malaysia. These components are pivotal in addressing the unique needs of the region, and has been instrumental in securing the trust of a range of industries, including e-commerce travel , and media & entertainment CDNetworks not only enhances online user experiences but also empowers businesses to optimize their strategies. Through close collaboration with customers, CDNetworks is actively forging a unified, digital future for SSEA, establishing itself as a partner in the region's digital evolution.Hashtag: #Digitaltransformation #CloudSecurity #DigitalInfrastructure

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network, with over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all of which are designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

