Capture.HK is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise analogue media (photo albums, photographs, videotapes, digital media like USB Flash Drive, Compact Flash, DVD, etc) and slides, using our proprietary technology. Capture.HK is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos through secure Google authentication. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families and organisations to safeguard their memories. Learn more about Capture.HK: Website: https://www.capture.hk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaptureLimited Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Capture_HongKong/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9npy9yWNsH9qG-ZcaxfC7A LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/CaptureLimited/

The Frame is a cutting-edge 10.1-inch touchscreen photo display that brings your cherished memories to life in stunning HD. It has a sleek design with a modern 2.5D edge glass surface. It offers 16GB of internal storage, expandable through a micro SD slot, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity with dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps, enabling friends and family to remotely load their photographs at any time. With intuitive on-screen menus and organisation features, The Frame offers a seamless and enjoyable way to navigate your photo library, create slideshows, and customise settings. It's more than just a photo display; it's a gateway to nostalgia and connection.

