An Award-Winning Culinary Heritage in Bugis
As an award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Man Fu Yuan is highly lauded by the Tatler Spotlight Dining Awards and the RAS Epicurean Star Awards among the city's finest Chinese dining destinations. Situated in the heart of Bugis, the restaurant serves as a premier destination for guests who value refined Chinese cuisine and attentive service.
Culinary Mastery by Executive Chinese Chef Aaron Tan
The kitchen is led by Executive Chinese Chef Aaron Tan, who brings more than 20 years of culinary experience to Man Fu Yuan. The culinary approach honors classic Cantonese flavors with modern innovations, giving the restaurant a clear identity rooted in precision, craftsmanship, and respect for Cantonese culinary traditions.
Curated Man Fu Yuan Menus & Private Dining
The Man Fu Yuan menus range from curated tasting experiences to a lavish weekend dim sum buffet. Signature culinary highlights include the Chef's Combination 2.0, Kung Fu Soup, and the restaurant's iconic 3.33 Pork Ribs.
For corporate entertaining, intimate celebrations, weddings, or solemnizations, the private dining rooms at Man Fu Yuan offer a refined, intimate setting. Accommodating up to 40 guests, these flexible spaces ensure that premium service and fine dining remain central to the hosting experience.
Plan Your Visit to Man Fu Yuan
Guests can refer to Man Fu Yuan contact and location details to plan the next premium meal:
- Address: Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore Level Two, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966
Accessible by Bugis MRT, taxi, private vehicle
- Weekday Hours: Lunch: 12:00pm – 3:00pm | Dinner: 6:00pm – 10:00pm
- Weekend & PH Hours: Lunch: 11:30am – 3:00pm | Dinner: 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Advance booking is recommended for preferred dates and private rooms. Secure a reservation today to experience a truly refined Cantonese restaurant in Singapore.
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Man Fu Yuan