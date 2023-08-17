The WSOT so far has shattered all expectations by attracting over 100,000 enthusiastic participants, marking a remarkable year-on-year growth of 46.5%. This surge in interest underscores Bybit's commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaging trading community.
Over 857 squads are now competing head-to-head, showcasing their trading prowess in an intense battle for the highest team Profit and Loss (PNL). This year's squad participation has nearly doubled, boasting an incredible YoY growth of 85.5%.
The grandeur of the WSOT is further amplified by its staggering $8 million prize pool that has yet to be claimed so there's plenty of time to still enter and get involved ahead of the grand finale where Bybit will give away a Lamborghini and Rolex on a live stream, scheduled for Aug. 24.
"We're absolutely stoked about the success of this year's WSOT so far," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "The incredible increase in new and experienced traders joining in speaks volumes about our users' dedication and the buzz surrounding the event. It's a real source of pride for us to offer a platform that not only gives traders an edge but also creates a space where they can collaborate, learn, and trade with a global community."
As the WSOT continues to capture the imagination of traders and crypto enthusiasts, Bybit remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the crypto-trading experience, fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation, camaraderie, and skill.
