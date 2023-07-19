Appier’s one-stop automated platform enhances segmented communication effectiveness, while diverse creative modules innovate marketing campaignsTAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 19 July 2023 - Appier today announced the successful implementation of a highly-interactive, personalized marketing campaign for Burger King Taiwan, a globally renowned fast-food chain. In response to the current market landscape and its needs, Burger King Taiwan has been consistently revamping its strategies to adapt to the new normal in the food and beverage industry and seize market opportunities in takeout and delivery.
Based on a report from Research and Markets, the global fast food and quick service restaurant market is projected to grow from US$273.20 billion in 2022 to US$292.78 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.2%. By 2027, it is expected to reach US$371.47 billion at a CAGR of 6.1%. Technological advancements are a growing trend in the fast-food and quick-service restaurant market. Major companies are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions to strengthen their market position, boost revenues and provide a better customer experience.
By leveraging Appier’s AI Personalization Cloud, Burger King Taiwan harnessed diverse creative modules to effortlessly create eye-catching and engaging marketing campaigns, offering customers a unique and personalized experience. According to a study conducted by Infosys, it was reported that personalization significantly influenced 59% of consumers’ spending habits, while personalized restaurant marketing increases quick-service restaurant repeat sales by 8% to 20%. By providing a personalized experience for its customers, Burger King Taiwan achieved remarkable breakthroughs in on-site clicks and conversion rates, aligning with various marketing objectives such as consumer journeys, festive periods, new store launches, and seasonal promotions.
Achieve high conversions through interactive personalized marketing
In the highly competitive fast-food market, Burger King Taiwan wanted to boost customer conversions on its website and expand the average order value through more precise and engaging personalized marketing initiatives. With Appier’s AI-powered personalized marketing platform, Burger King Taiwan was able to collect and analyze customers’ online behavior, including product pages browsed, and shopping cart items. This enabled Burger King Taiwan to execute targeted segmentation marketing campaigns based on detailed information about customer behavior and preferences, allowing them to seize every crucial moment of customer interactions.
Appier’s AI-powered Personalization Cloud analyzes user behavior on a website. Once it detects a user's intent to leave the site, the system will automatically trigger a pop-up window with a discount offer. This approach effectively retained customers by converting them into buyers and yielded an impressive conversion rate of 31%. Furthermore, Appier assisted Burger King Taiwan to set up various reward thresholds based on current cart value, incentivizing customers to purchase more. This tactic achieved an average click-through rate of 27%, thereby boosting the overall order value.
Elevate customer loyalty by creating eye-catching marketing campaigns
Building upon the success of its physical stores, Burger King Taiwan strives to amplify its online sales and cultivate customer loyalty. With Appier’s AI-powered Personalization Cloud, marketers can access an extensive selection of creative modules, allowing them to seamlessly create various promotional campaigns, irrespective of their programming expertise.
For example, during the Double 12 campaign, Burger King Taiwan utilized a webpage countdown timer to create a sense of urgency, resulting in a 6% increase in conversion rate. Additionally, for the grand opening of a new store, Burger King Taiwan used the built-in creative design module to create the lucky draw game and deliver coupons in a fun and interactive way, which achieved a 50% discount code utilization rate.
In addition to interactive marketing modules, delivering targeted marketing messages tailored to customer needs proves to be an effective strategy in attracting consumers. By integrating the AI Personalization Cloud with the OpenWeather API, Burger King Taiwan can recommend products or promotional activities aligned with the local weather conditions in a user’s location. For instance, during warmer days, the platform will automatically recommend refreshing cold beverage promotions, while in the event of a high probability of rain, it will push delivery promotions. By offering customers the most suitable products or offers for their current situation, Burger King Taiwan was able to enhance customer loyalty even further.
Multi-wave holiday marketing engagement with automated communications via a single platform
Managing multiple waves of marketing campaigns during holiday seasons can be time-consuming and resource-intensive for marketers. However, Burger King Taiwan utilized the one-stop AI Personalization Cloud to deliver automated communications, making executing multiple waves of marketing campaigns easy. During the Double 11 campaign, Burger King Taiwan strategically orchestrated multiple waves of broadcast messages. It triggered content for different phases of the campaign, including event warm-up, lucky draw, double points, and limited-time offers.
"Burger King Taiwan is committed to embracing new technologies and using creativity to drive sales. With AI data analysis and segmentation capabilities, we can develop personalized marketing strategies based on customer insights, delivering engaging and precise messages and offers to each customer, and seizing every communication touchpoint. Appier's user-friendly solution, coupled with their proactive approach in proposing practical marketing strategies, has significantly enhanced our marketing endeavors,” said Karin Jiang, Marketing Director, Burger King Taiwan. “Looking ahead, Burger King Taiwan is excited to sustain our collaboration with Appier, planning more eye-catching and customer-centric marketing campaigns, fostering website interaction and conversions, and strengthening our customer loyalty relationships."
About Appier
Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and the U.S., and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information.
About Burger King
Burger King is the world's second-largest fast-food chain, with over 17,000 branches across the globe. As a leading fast-food brand, Burger King has consistently upheld its competitiveness by providing a superior customer experience. The brand ensures customer satisfaction through reasonable prices, high-quality products, fast service, and clean restaurant environments. Visit www.burgerking.com.tw for more company information.
Appier