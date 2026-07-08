He was recognized for his multiple successes that has influenced a broader mindset shift for sustainable growth beyond corporate boundaries.
"Brigadier General Romero exemplifies a leader whose multifaceted impact redefines leadership standards, setting a benchmark for future generations," the ACES Awards 2026 said in its official statement on his winning as one of Outstanding Leaders in Asia.
Mikro-Tech Capital Inc. is an anchor organization in investments management which translates his multiplicity in skills and utmost regard for national transformation through excellence and mindset for the future.
ACES Awards cited Brigadier General Romero as the visionary chairman of Mikro-Tech Capital Inc., whose transformative leadership across multiple sectors manifests his unwavering commitment to nation-building.
Romero's stewardship of Mikro-Tech Capital has pushed its subsidiaries in power and energy into advancing sustainability goals for the Philippines.
His pioneering approach in port infrastructure has significantly enhanced island connectivity in the Philippines, facilitating economic growth and regional integration, the award statement added.
The council praised Romero's ability to turn his vision into results and noted that his leadership has fostered a culture of resilience and innovation within his organizations.
The ACES Council said: "Brigadier General Romero exemplifies a leader whose multifaceted impact redefines leadership standards, setting a benchmark for future generations."
The ACES Awards is among top Asian platforms that meticulous screen and recognize individuals and organizations demonstrating excellence in leadership, sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth.
This year's program carries the theme "Setting the Benchmark for Enduring Impact." The ACES awards gala will be in October in Kuala Lumpur.
Brigadier General Romero said: "This honor serves as an affirmation and a challenge—to continue to create opportunities for others. It highlights the potential of Filipino leadership to move the needle for mindsets that change outcomes that yield benefits beyond one's lifetime."
A celebrated sportsman, sports patron and businessman, Romero was a legislator with recent focus on poverty alleviation. He devoted the past year on humanitarian service, leading the Philippine Reservist Movement as chairman of the Association of Reservist and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines.
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ACES Awards