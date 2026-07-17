A comprehensive, high-performance sports floor treatment solution that meets the growing demands of the Asia Pacific market, reinforcing Bona’s commitment to the region’s surging basketball, badminton, and gym sectors.MALMÖ, SWEDEN - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2026 - As the global sports flooring market continues to grow, Bona, a world leader in flooring solutions for over 100 years, is strategically strengthening its reach across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
The company today announced the expansion of its comprehensive Bona SuperSport System offering for the Asia Pacific market, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance sports flooring solutions customized to the diverse needs of sports facilities and contractors across the region.
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports flooring market is projected to reach approximately USD 19.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%. Asia Pacific is expected to account for 18.5% of the global market by then, with indoor sports flooring representing more than 75% of regional demand, particularly across basketball, badminton, and gym facilities.
"The sports flooring market in Asia Pacific continues to grow rapidly, driving increasing demand for high-performance flooring systems that deliver reliability, efficiency, and consistent results," said Pontus Forssell, Vice President, Bona APAC. "We continue to evolve the Bona SuperSport System to better support the needs of sports flooring professionals across the region."
Developed as a complete "start-to-finish" sports floor treatment solution, the Bona SuperSport System includes primers, finishes, paints, cleaners, machines, and tools designed to work together as one fully compatible system. By simplifying application and maintenance processes, the system helps reduce on-site variability while delivering consistent sports floor performance.
The Bona SuperSport System supports a wide range of indoor sports flooring applications, from wooden to resilient sports surfaces, and is suitable for facilities ranging from schools and universities to professional sports arenas. The system is designed to help contractors and facility managers achieve optimal sports surface performance in areas such as slip resistance, sheen levels, durability, and long-term floor preservation.
"The HSUHK Sports Hall accommodates a wide range of sports activities, each with distinct performance requirements for the playing surface. The Bona SuperSport System provides the versatility, stability, and durability required to support these demands, ensuring a safe, reliable, and long-lasting solution for our high-usage sports facility." said official from the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong.
In addressing the growing demands of the APAC sports flooring market, Bona's SuperSport System now features Bona SuperSport 2K, a two-component waterborne wood finish with high durability and appearance, specifically formulated for professional use on indoor sport floors, providing a tough, durable, high-build polyurethane finish to withstand the heavy wear, scuff marks, and daily abuse of athletic activities.
"Bona SuperSport 2K delivers a smooth, high-quality finish that enhances both the appearance and performance of sports flooring. The surface looks professional, provides great traction, and stands up well to heavy daily use." said Kelvin Neo, Manager from Wood & Wood Flooring Pte Ltd, Singapore.
Newly introduced Bona SuperSport Line Paint and Bona SuperSport Zone Paint further enhance the system offering. With excellent adhesion properties, they can be applied on a wide range of sport surfaces, including wood and resilient floorings, delivering superb hiding ability, fast drying performance, and vibrant colour definition to support the region's diverse sports flooring applications.
"The strength of the Bona SuperSport System lies in its ability to deliver a fully integrated, high-performance solution for sports flooring professionals," said Bill Price, Director of Sport, Facility Solutions & Resilient, Bona. "Customers value the consistency, efficiency, and reliability the system provides across different sports flooring environments. Bona Sport products are currently used on professional basketball courts throughout North America, and we continue to see strong interest from APAC markets looking for proven, premium-quality systems."
International Standards and Environmental Certifications
Bona waterborne finishes are GREENGUARD certified for indoor air quality, supporting healthier indoor sports environments. The full Bona SuperSport System is also certified by both FIBA and the Maple Flooring Manufacturers Association (MFMA), meeting internationally recognized standards for sports floor performance used in venues ranging from local training courts to elite professional arenas.
"As expectations for sports flooring performance continue to rise across the region, Bona remains committed to supporting partners across APAC with proven systems, technical expertise, and professional training," added Forssell. "Our focus is to help customers deliver reliable, high-quality sports flooring projects with confidence and consistency."
To learn more about the Bona SuperSport System, visit https://www.bona.com/en-my/professional/installation-renovation/supersport-system/
Hashtag: #Bona
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About Bona
Bona is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona pioneered the industry by offering waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona prioritizes the environmental impact of its products and innovates high-quality systems for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber, and laminate. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites, and over 700 employees.
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