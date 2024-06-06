BK8

Figure 1 - BK8 Partners with The Badminton World Federation (BWF)

TOYOTA Thailand Open 2024 – 14 th to 19 th May 2024

to 19 May 2024 Hong Kong Open 2024 – 10 th to 15 th September 2024

to 15 September 2024 HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024 – 11th to 15th December 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 - The Badminton World Federation (BWF) proudly presents its latest partnership with, a leading global sports betting and i-Gaming platform as the official sponsor for the highly anticipated HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou this December.BK8's sponsorship extends to three prestigious badminton tournaments within the HSBC BWF World Tour 2024:This collaboration with BWF underscores BK8's commitment to supporting and promoting various sporting events on the global stage. As the official sponsor of HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, BK8 aims to contribute to the success of these prestigious tournaments while fostering greater engagement among badminton enthusiasts worldwide.Michael Gatt, BK8's Managing Director, emphasized the company's commitment to enriching the sports industry. He stated, "We are excited to collaborate with the BWF to deliver an exceptional tournament experience and showcase the best of badminton to fans around the world. This partnership symbolizes our dedication to contribute to the vibrant badminton community and promoting the spirit of competition."Hashtag: #bk8 #bwf #biggestandmosttrusted #haveyoubk8 #badmintonworldfedaration

About BK8

BK8 stands as a world-renowned online sports betting and i-Gaming platform, offering an extensive array of betting options such as sportsbook, live casino, slots, fishing, and e-sports betting. Through its commitment to excellence and top-tier online sports betting experience innovation, BK8 has attracted members from around the world and established itself as one of the biggest and most trusted platforms globally. Visit bk8sports.com to learn more.



About BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It was originally the International Badminton Federation (IBF) which was founded on 5 July 1934, before being rechristened the Badminton World Federation in 2006.



The purpose and objectives of BWF include regulating, promoting, developing, and popularising the sport of badminton throughout the world and organising, conducting, and presenting international events at the highest level. The BWF's vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all – giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience; and to create innovative, impactful, and sustainable development initiatives.



BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 201 Member Associations worldwide. Poul-Erik Høyer is the BWF President, and Thomas Lund is the BWF Secretary General.



