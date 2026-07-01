The MoU appoints DOE-licensed MNA Metal Resources as preferred collector for used automotive batteries, strengthening traceability across BateriHub and Global Energy Battery’s nationwide battery ecosystem.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2026 - BateriHub, operated by Battery4U Sdn. Bhd., together with Global Energy Battery Sdn. Bhd., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MNA Metal Resources to strengthen the responsible collection, documentation and recycling of used automotive batteries in Malaysia.
Under the MoU, MNA Metal Resources will serve as the preferred used battery collector, either directly or through transporters appointed by MNA, for scrap batteries collected through BateriHub and Global Energy Battery's operations. The arrangement is designed to ensure that used batteries are channelled through proper, licensed and documented collection and recycling processes.
"This MoU matters because every battery replacement has an afterlife," said Stanly Ng, General Manager of BateriHub. "When a customer replaces a car battery with us, the old battery should not disappear into an unknown chain. It should be collected, recorded and handled by the right people. For customers, the promise is simple: when you choose BateriHub, we take care of the replacement quickly, and we take care of the used battery responsibly."
The partnership comes as Malaysia's automotive sector continues to expand. According to the Malaysian Automotive Association, Malaysia recorded 820,752 new vehicle sales in 2025, its second consecutive record year. While this MoU focuses on used lead-acid automotive batteries, it also comes amid wider national attention on battery waste management, with The Star reporting growing attention on regulated recycling, safe disposal pathways and battery traceability as Malaysia's vehicle ecosystem evolves.
As Malaysia's largest direct-owned automotive battery retailer, BateriHub plays a critical role at the point of replacement, where old batteries are handed over by customers at branches or during on-demand battery delivery services. Global Energy Battery, which focuses on battery wholesale, supply and distribution, contributes additional collection volume through its wider business network.
Together, BateriHub and Global Energy Battery have channelled approximately 280,000 used batteries, equivalent to around 4,200 tonnes, through formal disposal and recycling channels over the past three years. MNA Metal Resources is a licensed lead-acid battery recycler and smelter under the Department of Environment, with operations covering the collection, movement and processing of scheduled waste.
"As a company involved in the supply and distribution of batteries, we recognise that responsibility does not end at the point of sale," said Sandy Yap, Chief Operating Officer of Global Energy Battery. "A sustainable battery industry requires proper collection, proper documentation and proper recycling. This partnership allows us to support that responsibility across our business network."
"We are pleased to partner with BateriHub and Global Energy Battery to support a more transparent and responsible battery recycling ecosystem in Malaysia," said Genly Villa Olaguer, Fleet Manager of MNA Metal Resources. "Proper handling of used batteries is essential to protect the environment and ensure that valuable materials can be recovered safely through licensed facilities."
Used lead-acid batteries require proper handling because they contain materials such as lead and sulfuric acid, which can harm soil, waterways and communities if leaked, dumped or processed irresponsibly. Through this partnership, the companies aim to improve accountability in the movement of scrap batteries from retail and supply channels to licensed recycling facilities.
BateriHub said the MoU reflects its broader effort to make responsible waste management part of its core retail promise, not just a back-end operational process.
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About BateriHub
BateriHub is Malaysia’s largest direct-owned car battery retailer, operating a nationwide network of 200 branches supported by centralised training, service standards, and technician operations. Since 2011, the company has served over 1.0 million customers, received over 70,000 positive reviews across Google, Facebook, and e-commerce platforms, employs more than 5000 staff, and covers 500+ service areas across 11 states. Learn more at https://baterihub.com/
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