Base Therapeutics has developed a series of core technologies in the field of gene editing, including ePE lead editing, the AccuBase® base editing system, CasH gene editing technology, BEAT-CART technology, and in vivo targeted delivery technology. Among these, the AccuBase® base editing system possesses globally free-to-operate (FTO) characteristics, enabling efficient and zero-off-target gene editing both in vitro and in vivo. This is also the world's first Base Editing targeted NK cell therapy product, which uses base editing to confer target specificity to NK cells.

Base Therapeutics was founded in 2021 and is a technology-driven innovative enterprise focusing on foundational innovations in gene editing. It is a global pioneer in base editing and cell gene therapy research and development. Since its inception, the company has been committed to developing world-first cell therapies and gene editing products, particularly showing great promise in treating cancers and genetic diseases.

(Base Therapeutics and Gobi Partners GBA signed an MOU at the Belt and Road Summit to support Base Therapeutics’ expansion into the Belt and Road market, starting with a Hong Kong operation. From left to right: Dr Grace Lau, Head of Institute for Translational Research of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Mr Charles Ng, Associate Director-General of InvestHK, Dr Tianhong Xu, founder and CEO of Base Therapeutics, Mr Fred Li, Senior Executive Director of Gobi Partners GBA, Mr Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China)

