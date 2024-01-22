



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2024 - Being such a ‘happening’ city, Bangkok already has numerous events lined up. Bangkok Design Week 2024 (BKKDW2024), in its 7th edition, is one of the biggest design festivals taking place from 27 January - 4 February 2024. It aims to present core design challenges and creative endeavors, reflecting the authentic issues faced by the city.

BKKDW2024, themed 'Livable Scape'

Since 2018, Bangkok Design Week (BKKDW), organized by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, has long been a prominent fixture on the Bangkok event calendar. It serves as a potent platform providing opportunities for the development of individuals and businesses within Bangkok's districts. This contributes to the city's evolution as a creative hub, confirming the growth of the creative industries. Additionally, it propels Bangkok to stand out as a member of the UNESCO Creative City Network (UCCN), recognized as Bangkok City of Design.

BKKDW2024, themed ‘Livable Scape,’ features more attractions than ever, offering a multitude of things to see. Here are the reasons why you won't want to miss this big event. Save the date and let’s join us in making our beloved megacity even better.





1. The most and most diverse range of programs ever

Under the theme of ‘Livable Scape,’ BKKDW2024 invites everyone to participate in transforming Bangkok into a city that is not only ‘livable’ and ‘attractive for investment’ but also ‘worth visiting’—a lovable city for its residents, investors, and visitors alike. With over 500 activities spread across six main programs throughout the festival, the theme is guided by three essential concepts during and beyond the 9-day event, providing endless new experiences and inspirations: Hard Matters—A city that is physically well-designed, easily accessible, and promotes good health. Heart Matters—A city that is emotionally nurturing, caring for its people, offering a variety of activities, and celebrating authentic culture. Design Matters—A city that is well-designed, ensuring a good life.





2. Happenings across 15+ Bangkok neighborhoods

Bangkok Design Week 2024 is taking place in every direction this year, with programs hosted in 15+ neighborhoods. Led by locals showcasing the best of their areas, the creative programs will extend from stories told through completely new platforms to edible history and unseen locations, sparking new perspectives on the city of Bangkok.





3. Tackle real Bangkok issues together

Partnered with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) this year, BKKDW2024 challenges creators to propose solutions for the capital city’s real issues. With their answers expressed through a variety of design disciplines, Bangkok Design Week 2024 is set to showcase fresh ideas for making Bangkok a more ‘livable’ city. Join in the many experiments and provide feedback that could lead to a better, more sustainable Bangkok in the future.





4. Everyone acting to create a more livable city

This year’s festival is the result of collaboration between a variety of entities, including BMA, government offices, educational institutions, creators, neighborhood residents, and the wider public. Everyone came together to act and pool their creativity to drive the city forward, because Bangkok’s betterment isn’t any one person’s responsibility.





5. Creative districts present not only design but also cultural assets

As ‘Creative Districts’ are a key element of Bangkok Design Week, the 15 main districts showcase not only creative projects and activities but also local cultural assets from various areas. By harnessing the unique resources of diverse areas, these districts aim to maximize benefits by further developing cultural assets into contemporary products and services This creates added value that sets them apart and bolsters the international image of the country.





6. Revitalizing Bangkok as the city of creativity and design

Bangkok Design Week serves as a platform for ‘Festivalisation’ – the utilization of a festival concept and experience-building to drive the dynamics of a city, sustaining the momentum even after the festival concludes. The focus is also on inspiring people and the events’ host locales to continue driving activities in the long term. Therefore, the festival can revitalize neglected spaces with new stories, creating value for a locale and generating ideas to make a city more livable. Bangkok Design Week also connects people and fosters networks, linking creators and promoting collaboration.

All of this is just a fraction of the reasons why you won’t want to miss Bangkok Design Week 2024. Follow us to discover more information and all the surprises at www.bangkokdesignweek.com/bkkdw2024 and on Facebook: BangkokDesignWeek. Don’t underestimate the power of us all: the more people act, the better the city.

Hashtag: #BKKDW2024 #BangkokDesignWeek #LivableScape

Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA

About Bangkok Design Week



Bangkok Design Week has been established for the first time since 2018. It has long been a fixture on the Bangkok event calendar: it contributes to the growth of the creative industries and propels Bangkok to stand out as a UNESCO Creative City Network, Bangkok City of Design.



BKKDW is organized by Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, in collaboration with over 60 state agencies, public organizations, academia, and international institutions, as well as 2,000 designers and creative businesses, which draws an estimated number of 400,000 visitors at home and abroad. With a total economic value of up to 1,948,000,000 baht generated during six times of the festival (2018–2023), BKKDW is a growth engine for Thailand's creative industries in a variety of ways, including showcasing creative businesses and designs, stimulating competitiveness, providing a local and international business networking opportunity, and generating economic momentum for downstream businesses such as marketing, printing, online media, galleries, cafes, restaurants, gifts & souvenirs, travel, hotels, and public transportation.



About Creative Economy Agency (CEA)



Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, was elevated from the Thailand Creative Design Center (TCDC) in 2018. CEA is a public organization under the direct supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister. Our key mission is to promote and develop Thailand's creative economy by working in close cooperation with both the private and public sectors to drive our mission and policy forward. CEA also works to develop creative areas and the creative industry by providing knowledge-based resources and creating opportunities for developing creators in both local and regional areas. CEA also strengthens cooperation between different creative industries and the production sector to further develop creative products and services at both domestic and international levels.





