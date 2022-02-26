Bahrain and Hungary will strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, specifically related to financial services, transportation, information technology, energy and petroleum and scientific research, it was revealed yesterday.

This was decided at a Bahrain-Hungary Joint Economic Commision meeting held yesterday in Bahrain, attended by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Dr Al Zayani the Hungarian minister's visit reflects the close friendly relations between Bahrain and Hungary and the common desire to strengthen and develop these relations, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

He noted the high-level visit of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to Hungary in 2019, which bolstered strategic bilateral partnership, and achieved constructive outcomes in bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted that the first meeting of the Bahrain-Hungary Joint Economic Commision came as an activation of the memorandum of understanding in the field of economic and technical cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the meeting was constructive, and will undoubtedly contribute to supporting joint cooperation between the two countries.

Dr Al Zayani said it was also agreed between the two sides to strengthen the bilateral partnership in the field of employing renewable energy in the protection of plants and fruits, in addition cooperation in the water and health sectors.

He stressed joint cooperation in youth and sports as well as tourism and culture, and it was also agreed that the two countries would exchange a number of programmes common and diverse in this regard.

He said that the two sides had decided to directly implement the decisions reached during the meeting, and the second meeting of the commission will be held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

The two sides stressed the importance of finalising the investment promotion and protection agreement, and activating the double taxation avoidance agreement to create a sustainable environment to enhance trade and investment between the two sides.

Szijjártó expressed delighted at visiting Bahrain, adding that he is the first Hungarian foreign minister to visit the Kingdom.

He said he had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Dr Al Zayani, noting that Hungary is greatly concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and the developments taking place there.

He stressed his country’s support for Ukraine, noting that war brings suffering and is the worst possible scenario that could happen. He pointed out that Hungary is a neighbour of Ukraine, stressing the importance of protecting ther security of citizens and the homeland.

