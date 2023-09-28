Showcasing Digital Twin Solutions That Contribute to Smart Data Centre Management
■ Event overview
| Event
| Data Centre World Asia 2023
| Dates
| Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12, 2023
| Location
| Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 1
Booth T40
| Registration
| https://www.datacentreworldasia.com/visreg/azbil-corporation
(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
| Product Showcase
| Building Automation
・Intelligent Building Management System
Unified open building platform to operationally optimize data centre integration and management for greater performance and energy efficiency
・Chiller Plant Digital Twin
Provides users with building AI analytics to simulate their chiller plant operations to achieve optimal results
For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.datacentreworldasia.com/exhibitors/azbil-corporation/
Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

About Azbil Corporation
Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2023, Azbil employed over 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥278.4 billion in revenue.
