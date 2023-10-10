64% aged 40 and below are experiencing moderate to extreme stress over last yearHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") today released the third phase of its annual AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing 2023 ("the Study"), which assessed the state of mind health[1] across the globe. According to the Study, only 19% of female respondents in Hong Kong are flourishing, lower than the 23% of men surveyed.
Nearly two-thirds of women agreed all genders are treated equally at workplace but gender equality gap still exists in the workplace
Despite that, the Study revealed a gap in gender equality in the workplace, nearly half of female respondents in Hong Kong reported that their abilities have been doubted or undervalued because of their gender, while 25% said they have experienced unwanted gender-related comments.
Concerns about financial security and wellbeing are also highlighted in the Study. 36% of female respondents in Hong Kong reported that their current financial situation causes them significant stress. Despite higher income levels, 42% of female senior executives conveyed significant stress caused by their financial situation, the highest percentage among all the surveyed occupations. This could be attributed to the added pressure that comes with maintaining higher living standards and coping with societal expectations of success.
Zooming in on their financial future, only one-third (32%) of female respondents in Hong Kong said they feel secure, significantly lower than the 42% male respondents.
Juggling responsibilities limits regular physical activity
When asked about their one "big wish", 34% expressed their desire for improving physical health which is a key contributor to mental wellbeing.
However, only 24% of women said they regularly get more than 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week, compared to 32% of male respondents. While underlining the city's need to promote an active lifestyle, the findings also suggest that time constraints due to multiple roles and responsibilities, including work and caregiving, may limit opportunities for women to engage in regular physical activity.
About AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing (AXA Mind Health Study)
AXA Mind Health Study is an annual study of mind health and wellbeing to assess the current state of mind health across the globe, and to provide individuals and businesses with the insights and advice needed to foster positive mind health.
AXA Mind Health Study 2023 was conducted in collaboration with IPSOS between September and October 2022 by means of online survey and online interviews among a total of 30,000 respondents aged between 18 to 74 years old across 16 European, American and Asian regions, namely France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, US, Mexico, mainland China and Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and Philippines.
In Hong Kong, a total of 2,336 respondents aged between 18 and 74 were surveyed.
