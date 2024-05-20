Co-winning approach seamlessly integrates advanced features across ASUS IoT and BRESSNER Technology CTOS solutions, fostering synergy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 -ASUS IoT, the global AIoT solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership with BRESSNER Technology, a leading system service provider based in Groebenzell, Germany, to introduce the ASUS IoT Configure-to-Order Service (CTOS). This revolutionary service is designed to enhance operational efficiency through system modularization, offering seamless management where flexibility converges with unparalleled support."The collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence," said Gabor Paxian, Senior Account Manager of BRESSNER Technology, "as ASUS IoT and BRESSNER Technology cultivate robust partnerships." With a sharp focus on quality assurance, enhanced by our dedicated research and development (R&D) team, ASUS IoT CTOS emerges as the preferred choice across diverse industries such as medical, industrial automation, smart retail and smart transportation. "This service guarantees clients get solutions tailored to their needs, supported by partners respected for their expertise," commented Casper Lee, EMEA Regional Head for ASUS AIoT.Through the collaboration with BRESSNER Technology, ASUS IoT CTOS ensures round-the-clock support in Germany, enhancing customer service capabilities. With BRESSNER Technology's support, ASUS IoT's professional CTOS R&D team can efficiently address customer inquiries and offer expert guidance, drawing from extensive experience in the CTOS industry to swiftly resolve issues and create mutually-beneficial outcomes.At the heart of ASUS IoT CTOS is its focus on customization, empowering clients to enhance their solutions with essential products and components, such as ASUS IoT EBS-P300W, EBS-S300W and EBS-A700, to seamlessly align with unique business processes. Leveraging the resources within the wider ASUS group ensures swift delivery, ultimately enhancing client satisfaction.For more information about the ASUS IoT Configure-to-Order Service, please visit ASUS IoT CTOS Solutions Hashtag: #ASUS #IoT

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and partner to the wider AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets, and to partner with customers in the development of fully integrated and rapid time-to-market applications that drive efficiency — providing convenient, efficient and secure living and working environments for people everywhere.





About BRESSNER Technology GmbH

As a system integrator, manufacturer, value-added distributor, and system house for industrial hardware solutions, components, accessories, and built-to-order solutions, BRESSNER offers an extensive portfolio for various applications in the industrial environment. Tailored solutions for machine automation, logistics & transport, and production are part of the company's range of services, as well as comprehensive support for topics such as AI applications, machine/deep learning, networks, intelligent retail, communication, and security. The company's headquarters is located in Germany, with its parent company, One Stop Systems, based in the USA.





About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.



