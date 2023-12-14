Bailey Communications HK is a full service professional exhibition and event organiser based in Hong Kong. The focus of Bailey Communications HK is on developing quality events for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on how technology can assist in matching buyers and sellers so that real business objectives are met; Bailey Communications HK build smart events designed for the future.

Hong Kong Education City (EdCity) provides a one-stop professional education portal (EdCity.hk) with information, resources, interactive communities and online services. With the vision of 'Actualising Future Ready Education', EdCity continuously develops and introduces new services since its establishment, and endeavours to promote and provide all-round support to all schools in Hong Kong to adopt eLearning and innovative education.

