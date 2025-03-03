Key themes include:
- Future of work in the AI era: analyse AI's impact on job markets, skills development, and the evolving relationship between humans and machines
- The quantum revolution: investigate how quantum computing can reshape sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare, and finance
- Sustainable tech solutions: discuss innovative green technologies to combat climate change and promote sustainable development
- Human-centered innovation: ensure technology adoption prioritise human needs and societal well-being
- Greater Bay Area transformation: explore the GBA's pivotal role in driving innovation and economic growth in Asia
- China's digital roadmap: gain insight from Chinese tech leaders on innovations shaping the global tech landscape.
- Smart and green mobility: examine electric vehicles, smart city initiatives, and government policies driving sustainable transport.
- Ethical AI: address critical issues in data privacy, cybersecurity, and public trust in generative AI.
- The Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
- Professor Brian Cox, renowned physicist, author, and television presenter
- Yan Xie, chief technology officer, Li Auto
- Daryl Pereira, director and head of 'Office of the CISO' Asia-Pacific, Google
- Milind Gaharwar, principal AI scientist, Mercedes-Benz Group
- Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group
- Chris Bezuidenhout, chief information officer, global emerging markets, Deutsche Bank
- Paulo de Guzman, chief technology officer, Sephora
- Puneet Gambir, head of risk and GrabDefence business, Grab
- Clair Deevy, global director of social impact, WhatsApp
- Irwan Yulianto, general manager and head of Asia-Pacific enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity and smart innovation, Panasonic
- Nancy Wang, country manager and senior director of talent solutions, LinkedIn China
- Prerit Mishra, head of analytics, Asia-Pacific, DHL
- Ayumi Nakajima, senior director and head of Asia-Pacific, content, Pinterest
- David Liu, chief customer experience officer, Klook
- Laura Houldsworth, vice-president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Booking.com
"From quantum computing to ethical AI, Technology for Change Asia 2025 tackles the innovations defining our future," says Charles Ross, principal, technology and society, Asia-Pacific at Economist Impact. "The conversations we'll have are not just about technology but about shaping a more resilient and equitable world. I'm looking forward to engaging with the leaders making it happen."
The 5th annual Technology for Change Asia is sponsored by the Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA Program, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Tata Communications, IBM, AIA and McKinsey Global Institute. The event is supported by Brand Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Tourism Board, AI Club Asia, Asia MarTech Society, and the British Consulate-General Hong Kong. The official travel partner is Cathay Pacific.
