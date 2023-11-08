Founded in 2008, AUW is a leading liberal arts and sciences institution located in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The University seeks to establish itself as the educational destination of choice for talented women from across the Asian continent and beyond, irrespective of their socio-economic background. AUW has a special mission to serve women from communities that have been historically disenfranchised or whose lives have been abruptly disrupted by civil war or political upheavals, and to offer them a world-class education. 1500 students from 17 countries currently attend AUW: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Vietnam, and Yemen. More than 85% of AUW students are on full or near-full scholarships funded by supporters from around the world. To learn more about Asian University for Women, please visit https://asian-university.org . AUW has already graduated over 1400 students from around Asia and the Middle East.

