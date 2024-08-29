Asian Sports and Leisure Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

TradeAsia, the organizer of ASLE 2024, has invited dozens of leading Taiwanese suppliers in the sports and leisure industry to participate. Renowned brands such as OLOMOUC INTERNATIONAL, HSIN HAO HEALTH MATERIALS, JIH KAO ENTERPRISE, YI CHI HSIUNG IND, and FANTASTIC ENTERPRISE are all set to showcase their innovative products.
The event showcased a wide range of products from leading manufacturers, including Fitness & Body Building, Indoor Leisure, Outdoor Recreation, Skateboarding & Skating Supplies, Sports Balls, Sports Products & Equipment, Sportswear, Water Sports Products, Bicycles & Tricycles, Bicycle Accessories, Bicycle Parts, Boats & Ships, LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability), Fashion Bags, Fabric Supplies, Fiber, Yarn & Thread, and Functional Textiles. Thousands of the latest products, accessories, and equipment were on display, making the exhibition both rich and professional.
ASLE 2024 Online Exhibition：
https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/34/Asian-Sports-and-Leisure-Online-Exhibition-2024.html
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact international travel and the movement of people, online activities have become crucial for bridging gaps and expanding marketing efforts. ASLE 2024 addresses this need by offering a range of online exhibition solutions, including dedicated exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, and virtual exhibition halls. These tools integrate seamlessly with TradeAsia, enabling international buyers—even those located thousands of miles away—to explore and engage with products and exhibitor information easily. Buyers can also visit specific manufacturer pages and leave inquiries or information in real time.
Since 1997, TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has been a leading B2B international trade platform, providing services to both buyers and sellers. With millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and a vast array of products, TradeAsia is a major trade promotion channel in Asia. Each day, thousands of professional buyers use the platform to discover products and initiate business cooperation.
TradeAsia collaborates with hundreds of trading entities worldwide, facilitating marketing and promotional exposure across various platforms. Suppliers featured on TradeAsia benefit from increased visibility through these global partnerships, enhancing their international marketing reach. Additionally, ASLE 2024 will broadcast promotional messages worldwide, further amplifying your exposure during this period.
TradeAsia