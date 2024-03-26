With over a decade of industry experience, Pulse Radar Limited is a Hong Kong-based public relations and media company. It was founded by seasoned marketing and media professionals who aim to provide an online and offline marketing and promotional platform for SMEs and start-ups in Hong Kong. Pulse Radar appreciates and acknowledges the entrepreneurial spirit of local business leaders and their long-standing commitment to the community. With this in mind, Pulse Radar launched Echolade and the Enterprise Achievement Award to share the inspiring stories of businesspeople with every Hong Kong citizen, thereby promoting their entrepreneurial journey and fostering their business development. In line with the post-pandemic business landscape, the Echolade Award aims to facilitate knowledge sharing across all business sectors and provide inspiration for everyone. Echolade regularly organizes large-scale events, including award ceremonies and business leader meetings, to honour outstanding enterprises. This platform enables individuals from different backgrounds to network and explore business opportunities.

