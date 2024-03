HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - To encourage the citizens and visitors to participate in the "Art March" and its various activities, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau (CSTB) will launch "Art March" Free Tram Ride Day on March 16, 2024 (Saturday). Members of the public can enjoy free rides on all tram routes that day to explore Hong Kong Island, and enjoy the feast of art and culture.This year for the first time, the CSTB has launched "Art March" as a brand to promote multiple events organised, funded, or supported by the Government. The Bureau hopes that everyone can enjoy an unforgettable experience immersed in the artistic vibe of Hong Kong during March every year. The Government's another aim is to manifest the economic benefits of the mega arts and cultural events to the fullest. Tourism-related industries, such as hotels, retail and catering, were encouraged to join hands with the arts and cultural sectors in polishing the brand of "Art March" to provide citizens and visitors with an enriched artistic journey.The extensive coverage of activities in Art March 2024 ranges from arts and culture, pop, as well as TV and film. Various happenings including art exhibitions, film events, a cultural summit and a fashion show welcome all walks of life. Apart from the well-received events in the past, the new event brands which are to be held in Hong Kong for the first time will make the city's vibrant cultural landscape more colourful. The activities of Art March 2024 are detailed on the website of the CSTB ( www.cstb.gov.hk/en/policies/culture/art-march.html ).Hashtag: #ARTMARCH2024 #CSTB

