On its third anniversary, Argent Plastic Surgery has moved into a larger, purpose-built clinic dedicated to the comfort of its patients, with particular care for its youngest.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2026 - Argent Plastic Surgery has relocated to a new, purpose-built clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital, Medical Centre A, 820 Thomson Road #03-07. The move marks the practice's third anniversary and brings paediatric and adult plastic and reconstructive surgery together within a single, considered space.
A Larger Space, and More Room to Care
The new clinic broadens the range of care available and has been designed with careful attention to how patients feel while they are there. At its heart is a comfortable, welcoming waiting space designed for both children and their parents. A dedicated children's play corner gives younger patients somewhere to feel at ease before their procedure and provides the children of adult patients with a place of their own while a parent is being seen. Adults have a separate waiting area, arranged for privacy and quiet, so that a personal decision can be weighed calmly and in comfort.
The relocation also introduces an in-clinic day-procedure room, enabling suitable minor procedures to be carried out on site. Consultation, procedure and recovery can therefore take place within a single location, enhancing both privacy and convenience.
This is how Argent Plastic Surgery intends to care for its patients from here, in a space shaped around their comfort rather than adapted to it.
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About Argent Plastic Surgery
Argent Plastic Surgery is a Singapore-based plastic and reconstructive surgery practice led by Dr Lee Hanjing, a female fellowship-trained plastic surgeon. The clinic cares for both adults and children, offering cosmetic surgery of the face and body, and reconstructive surgery following cancer, trauma and congenital conditions, alongside wound care, scar management and minor procedures such as the removal of lumps, bumps and abscesses. Dr Lee Hanjing has also spent more than ten years performing corrective surgery for children with cleft lip and palate, ear deformities and other conditions in developing countries including Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam, an experience that shapes the practice's commitment to a safe, private and welcoming environment for patients of all ages.
Argent Plastic Surgery