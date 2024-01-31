Since its foundation in July 2014, Progate, Inc. has been offering online programming learning services with the goal of creating a world where everybody can realize their programming potential. “Progate Course" is a gateway to programming learning, allowing anyone to learn 15 programming languages without the need for a complex setup. In the “Web Development Course”, students can systematically learn the essentials of web development. The “Progate Professional Course (Practical Course)” is a program designed for non-engineers, allowing them to learn programming skills and peripheral knowledge which are directly applicable to various professions. Visit progate.com/about for more information.

Appier is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier’s mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe, and the U.S., and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Ticker number: 4180). Visit www.appier.com for more information.

