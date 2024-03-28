AIM Vaccine (stock code: 06660) is committed to manufacturing conscientious vaccines and promoting the health of the people. It is the second-largest vaccine group in China and the largest private-sector vaccine group, with a complete industry chain. AIM Vaccine is a leading company in the Chinese vaccine industry and one of the top players in the mRNA vaccine field. As one of the most strictly regulated industries in the country, China has over 40 vaccine production qualifications nationwide. Currently, AIM Vaccine owns four wholly-owned licensed vaccine production companies and three vaccine research institutes. It is one of the only two human vaccine companies in China with strategic resources such as P3 laboratories. AIM Vaccine is also the world's largest manufacturer of hepatitis B vaccines and the second-largest manufacturer of rabies vaccines globally. AIM Vaccine has a portfolio of eight commercialized vaccines and 21 vaccines under development, covering the top ten vaccine varieties globally. Its commercialized products have maintained a leading market position for a long time, with sales covering all 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in China, reaching over 2,000 district and county-level disease control centers.

