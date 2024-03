AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets –wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR3, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR4, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd. The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$276 billion as of 30 June 2023. AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 41 million individual policies and 17 million participating members of group insurance schemes. AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - AIA Singapore today announced the launch of the, the insurer's first internship programme led by its corporate arm. This exciting 6-week programme will offer students from various institutes of higher learnings an immersive experience and distinctive blend of distribution and corporate exposure, providing them valuable insights and practical skills that are essential in the financial services industry.Specifically, these interns will gain:"Young Singaporeans are seeking meaningful careers with purpose and flexibility. This programme addresses their needs by providing valuable skills, mentorship, and a chance to explore a fulfilling career in financial services. We're committed to supporting the younger generation and empowering them to thrive in this evolving economy."Participants of the AIA Internship 2024 will be introduced to the insurance industry, learn how AIA's digital assets increase advisors' productivity, and be mentored by a financial services manager. Interns will also be involved in AIA's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities such as tree planting as well as participate in a fun-filled AIA Vitality telematch. Beyond a monthly internship allowance, top performers will be recognised with rewards and a letter of recommendation from AIA.Interested participants can sign up via aia.com.sg/internship.Hashtag: #AIA

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.