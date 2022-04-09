ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Foreign Minister of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, today explored avenues to consolidate partnerships and fraternal ties between the two nations.

This came as the UAE top diplomat, who is currently visiting France, met with his French counterpart. Sheikh Abdullah stressed during the meeting that the two nations share close visions and positions towards the challenges that threaten the security and stability of the region, foremost of which is terrorism. The French position has been decisive and fully supportive of the UAE in the wake of the attack launched by the Houthi militia last January against facilities and civil areas in the country. France has expressed its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in the measures it takes against all that threatens its security and the stability of the region.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the French top diplomat for his country's standing with the UAE, which reflects their well-established strategic partnership at all levels, and embodies their shared vision of the importance of consolidating regional and global security, stability and peace, and combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms.

The two sides reviewed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, and the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a political settlement of the crisis, accelerating humanitarian aid and meeting the needs of the affected civilians in the country.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the region and discussed ways to consolidate regional security and stability and meet the aspirations of its peoples for peace and development.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the steady growth in the UAE-French strategic relations across all fronts, pointing out that the partnership between the two friendly countries has fructified in many qualitative achievements on various fronts.

"The UAE and France are working together to promote regional and global peace and stability and spread the values ​​of moderation, tolerance and coexistence among all peoples of the world," Sheikh Abdullah added.

For his part, the French minister welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, stressing his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE at various levels to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

He congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the remarkable success achieved by Expo 2020 Dubai during the period from October 2021 to March 2022, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Le Drian said France is looking forward to UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023, stressing that the two friendly countries are working closely together in facing the repercussions of climate change and supporting global efforts to reach sustainable solutions to this crisis.

The meeting was attended by Hind Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France.