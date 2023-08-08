ABAGOLD cultivates abalone, the world's most desirable seafood, in close harmony with nature at the southernmost tip of Africa. Unique to South Africa's coastline, the Haliotis Midae abalone species thrives where the pristine cool waters of the Atlantic Ocean provide the vital nutrients and environment for the production of only the highest quality abalone. ABAGOLD is the largest abalone producer in South Africa and exports its premium abalone under its registered Chinese trademark. The farms' abalone is processed in a world-class ISO 22000-accredited facility and sold on a sustainable basis through established marketing and sales channels. ABAGOLD exports live, canned, frozen and dried abalone all over the world, building lasting relationships with customers and consumers. ABAGOLD is based in the fishing, tourist and whale watching village of Hermanus, two hours drive east of Cape Town in South Africa, and is the largest private sector employer in the region. In 1995, the founders, Pierre and Jane Hugo, Paul Kruger, Dykie Van Dyk, Etienne Rossouw and Johannes Hamman, invested their time and money to establish Abagold and to promote the commercial farming of abalone in Hermanus. Now over 25 years later, this unique and special auction event, so well represented by this book, provides the perfect opportunity for Abagold to celebrate this impressive milestone.

