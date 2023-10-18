- Picture is available at AP -
You are invited to join the press conference and the opening in Vienna or via livestream (details: https://www.houseofstrauss.at/opening/). Start: 11:30, European Time
Full press kit is already available here:
https://www.houseofstrauss.at/pressarea/
Key Highlights:
1. A Cultural Hotspot in Vienna: The House of Strauss, situated in Vienna, Austria, the music capital of the world, is set to open its doors on October 25, 2023.
2. A Blend of Tradition and Technology: This unique museum seamlessly combines historic original rooms of the Strauss dynasty with cutting-edge technologies, including 3D avatars, animated visuals, and LED walls.
3. Global Expansion on the Horizon: Plans are underway for the worldwide expansion of the House of Strauss, aiming to share the musical legacy with audiences around the globe.
Hashtag: TheHouseofStrauss
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
House of Strauss