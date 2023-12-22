Watch the video:
Across Asia and Europe, green energy has lent vitality to the Netherlands as it cooperates with China to develop offshore wind power resources, building a "blue engine" for sustainable growth. At the Sino-Dutch Far-reach Offshore Wind Power Seminar held in April 2023, 200 participants discussed innovation and showcased their products, exploring the future of high-quality development in the offshore wind power industry.
On the side of the ocean, huge wind turbines produce sustainable energy; across different continents, the Maritime Silk Road bolsters growth, promoting friendship.
In 2017, China's National Development and Reform Commission and State Oceanic Administration released a document titled "Vision for Maritime Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative."
The "harbor" of Blue Partners is getting stronger. The "ship" of offshore wind energy has undertaken a great mission. The power of nature and technology is integrated and comes into play. Rows of pure white turbines stand tall and imposing, empowering tens of thousands of houses with the magic of wind.
Such efforts have contributed to the low-carbon development of participating countries, creating a new vision of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature in our global village.
