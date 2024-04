ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 April 2024 - AlphaX Cryptocurrency Exchange proudly announces the triumphant conclusion of its inaugural airdrop event, a testament to its commitment to providing value-driven opportunities to users. The event witnessed the distribution of 5000 ENA tokens, resulting in an astounding surge of 368%, highlighting the overwhelming response from the community.Hashtag: #airdrop #alphax #ena #crypto #slerf #bome #pepe #bonk #wif #doge #sol

Save the date! AlphaX Exchange is gearing up to launch its next airdrop event on April 15, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated event, as AlphaX continues its mission to redefine the standards of excellence in the crypto space.

As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, AlphaX Exchange reaffirms its dedication to empowering users with value-driven opportunities. Following the success of the inaugural airdrop event, AlphaX is thrilled to announce that it will continue to roll out a series of airdrop events, offering users the chance to participate in the next wave of wealth creation.

