The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was established as a post-secondary institution in 1992, under the Ministry of Education. ITE is a principal provider of career and technical education and a key developer of national skills certification and standards, skilling Singapore for the future economy. It offers three key programmes - (1) Pre-Employment Training for youths after secondary education (2) Continuing Education and Training for adult learners, and (3) Workplace Learning and Work-Study Programmes with employers. Under its 'One ITE System, Three Colleges' Governance Model, ITE has three Colleges - ITE College Central, ITE College East and ITE College West. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.ite.edu.sg

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$49.4 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2022. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives.

(From left) Mr Ben Tan, Chief Distribution Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer, Prudential Singapore, Ms Magdalene Loh, Head of Strategy and Innovation, Prudential Singapore, Mr Suresh Natarajan, Principal of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, Ms Neetha Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer, Prudential Singapore, Ms Alice Seow, Principal of ITE College West, and Dr Yek Tiew Ming, Principal of ITE College East, at the signing of the MOU by Prudential and ITE. The MOU signing was held at Prudential Singapore’s Marina One office.

