TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2025 - The highly anticipated 2025 New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon (WJS Marathon) was held on March 16, a special event at Xinzhuang Gymnasium welcomed elite international athletes. New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Liu Han-jan and Chinese Taipei Athletics Association President Yeh Cheng-yen extended their greetings, celebrating the arrival of the WJS Marathon's "Black Lightning in Taiwan. During the press conference, athletes took part in a trending fluid art activity, using vibrant paints to bring new life to a Queen's Head sculpture. This unique artwork serves as a special keepsake, commemorating their time in Taiwan.Deputy Mayor Liu Han-jan welcomed elite runners from Kenya, Eritrea, and Ethiopia on behalf of Mayor Hou You-yi. Having personally run the WJS Marathon course almost every year and like many other participants, Liu shared his appreciation for the breathtaking coastal and mountain views and the enthusiastic cheers from spectators along the route. The WJS Marathon is Taiwan's first gold-label race and the first event to receive silver certification from the Council for Responsible Sport for its sustainability efforts. Chinese Taipei Athletics Association President Yeh Cheng-yen has played a key role in elevating the event from bronze to silver and maintaining its gold-label status for three consecutive years. Special thanks were also extended for the continued invitation of elite athletes each year. Among this year's 13 elite athletes, a Kenyan runner stands out with a personal best of 2:04:52—a remarkable achievement compared to the current WJS Marathon record of 2:09:31. Additionally, this year's grand prize has been raised from USD 45,000 to USD 50,000, adding even more excitement to the race and raising hopes of awarding the record-breaking bonus.Hashtag: #WJSMarathon

