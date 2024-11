SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - On November 25th, 2024, the Data Asset Management Summit (DAMS2024) was held in Shanghai. It focused on key issues in the field of data asset management, sought growth paths for the value of data assets, and explored new opportunities for the development of the data industry. The "Strength of China Data Asset 50+" project was established at the DAMS2024 to create the world's first high-end exchange platform for data asset management, along with a number of other initiatives.Initiated by the National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Distribution and Exchange Technologies, the Shanghai Data Exchange, and the Research Institute of Shanghai Data Group, the "SCDA 50+" has nearly 100 data asset management experts among its founding members, including Yang Shanlin, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.Shanghai released the Shanghai Declaration at the forum, pledging Shanghai's full support for the development of a global data asset market and calling for greater international collaboration in this arena.The first Real World Asset Tokenization project in the agricultural sector, the Malu Grape data asset package, was unveiled at the summit, along with a number of other innovations. Developed by Shanghai startup Zuoanxinhui Data Technology, the package logs the planting, certification, distribution and other data of grapes grown in the Malu town of Shanghai in blockchain and turns them into a digital asset.Hashtag: #2024DataAssetManagementSummit

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.