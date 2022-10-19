RIYADH — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bilateral relations between his country and Saudi Arabia are at their best levels in 30 years.



The Ukrainian president’s statement came amid baseless accusations that Saudi Arabia was ‘embracing’ Russia and supporting Moscow’s funding of its war on Ukraine following the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production.



In his speech to the people of Ukraine on Sunday evening, Zelenskyy said that over the past week, it is worthy to note the strengthening of contacts with Saudi Arabia. “There are important agreements,” he pointed out.



“Among other things, there is the decision to provide a humanitarian support package worth $400 million from Saudi Arabia, and it’s very important. Right now, we have more meaningful relations with Saudi Arabia than at any time in 30 years,” he continued. Zelenskyy’s comments came after Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine last Friday.



Saudi Arabia, under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and the supervision and follow-up of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, is keen on providing development and humanitarian support to all countries and peoples, without discrimination. This is based purely on its humanitarian role and has nothing to do with other motives.



Commenting on Zelenskyy’s expression of gratitude to Saudi Arabia, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman voiced his astonishment at accusing the Kingdom of siding with Russia in its war against Ukraine.



In a recent statement on his Twitter account, Prince Khalid said: “We are astonished by the accusations that the Kingdom is standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine. It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government,” the minister said.



Prince Khalid also reiterated that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production is a unanimous one, taken purely out of economic motives. “Although the OPEC+ decision, which was taken unanimously, was due to purely economic reasons, some accused the Kingdom of standing with Russia. Iran is also a member of OPEC, does this mean that the Kingdom is standing with Iran as well? he asked.



A few weeks ago, the Crown Prince made successful mediation that resulted in the release of 10 foreign prisoners of war from Russia.

