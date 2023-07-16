Muscat – Oman’s young demographic – approximately 64% of the population under 30 years – is predicted to positively impact the country’s economy, according to a senior United Nations official.

Rola Dashti, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), ranks Oman among the nations with an exceptionally high percentage of young people. She believes this demographic will inject vibrancy into Oman’s economy and diversify income streams for citizens.

Rola commended the sultanate’s substantial progress towards comprehensive and sustainable development in line with Oman Vision 2040. She also highlighted the successful outcomes already evident, such as Oman’s improved ratings, strong credit position and an esteemed financial and investment status within the region.

These remarks were made during her visit to Oman delegation’s headquarters at UN, where she met H E Dr Mohammed bin Awad al Hassan, Permanent Representative of the sultanate to the UN.

The meeting explored aspects of cooperation between Oman and ESCWA in several sectors. Discussions included improvements in the statistics sector, women and children’s empowerment, youth capability enhancement, and fostering Oman’s competitive edge in science and technology.

In closing, Rola conveyed the UN and ESCWA’s anticipation of increased cooperation with Om-an and other GCC states and noted the growing interconnection of these economies with the global market, which presents opportunities for collaboration.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).