The eighth edition of the World Investment Forum (WIF) kicked off in Abu Dhabi today, with the participation of over 7,000 investment stakeholders from 160 countries.

The forum brings together a distinguished group of leaders, heads of state, decision-makers, business leaders, senior executives of multinational companies, and representatives of civil society from around the world.

Since its inception, the WIF has evolved to become a leading global platform that brings together key stakeholders to shape policies and strategies to address investment and development challenges around the world.

The forum is organised by the UNCTAD Investment and Enterprise Division, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the main partner.

This year's forum is focused on "Investing in Sustainable Development." Through its sessions and lectures, it addresses pressing issues such as food security, sustainable energy, health infrastructure, and the challenges and solutions of global supply chains.

The forum seeks to ensure that sustainability principles remain a key focus and a fundamental factor in investment strategies and decisions, while taking into account the public interest and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development for communities.

In addition to technical content, the forum also features exclusive meetings and conferences, dialogue sessions and seminars, and a series of specialised conferences on topics such as sustainable energy and entrepreneurship development.

The forum will conclude with the presentation of strategic initiatives focused on trade and investment policies, climate action, and innovative financial instruments targeting fossil fuel assets.